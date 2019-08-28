The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Barefield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence "Big Clank" Barefield


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence "Big Clank" Barefield Obituary
Clarence Barefield

Clarence "Big Clank" Barefield was born May 16, 1953 to Willie and Margree Barefield. He passed away August 20, 2019.

In 1991 he was united in holy matrimony to Wanda Renee Holder. To this union, five children were born, Clarence, Jr., Shentia, Dartanya, Daryl and Vicki. He was an active member of All Nations COGIC under the leadership of the late Bishop Robert R. Sanders.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Margree Barefield; daughter, Dartanya Barefield; son, Dallas McGavafy; and one brother, Jimmie Lee Barefield.

Clarence leaves to cherish his life; a devoted wife Wanda, three daughters, Sheonta Barefield, Vickie Barefield, and Ebony Wright; four sons, Andre (Angela) Dudley, Clarence (Tracy) Barefield, Jr., Daryl Barefield, and Carmel Woods; 32 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; seven sisters, Mary Edna Taylor, Helen Helms, Willie Ann (Eddie) Williams, Diane Barefield, Theresa Barefield, Joyce Barefield, and Maxcine; six brothers, William (Fran) Barefield, Daryl (Ricky)Barefield, George (Penny) Barefield, Russell (Angela) Barefield, Calvin Barefield, and Willie (Crystal) Barefield, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home and Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at All Nations COGIC, 503 S. Water Street, Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM. Pastor Dwayne Barefield, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Download Now