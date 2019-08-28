|
|
Clarence Barefield
Clarence "Big Clank" Barefield was born May 16, 1953 to Willie and Margree Barefield. He passed away August 20, 2019.
In 1991 he was united in holy matrimony to Wanda Renee Holder. To this union, five children were born, Clarence, Jr., Shentia, Dartanya, Daryl and Vicki. He was an active member of All Nations COGIC under the leadership of the late Bishop Robert R. Sanders.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Margree Barefield; daughter, Dartanya Barefield; son, Dallas McGavafy; and one brother, Jimmie Lee Barefield.
Clarence leaves to cherish his life; a devoted wife Wanda, three daughters, Sheonta Barefield, Vickie Barefield, and Ebony Wright; four sons, Andre (Angela) Dudley, Clarence (Tracy) Barefield, Jr., Daryl Barefield, and Carmel Woods; 32 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; seven sisters, Mary Edna Taylor, Helen Helms, Willie Ann (Eddie) Williams, Diane Barefield, Theresa Barefield, Joyce Barefield, and Maxcine; six brothers, William (Fran) Barefield, Daryl (Ricky)Barefield, George (Penny) Barefield, Russell (Angela) Barefield, Calvin Barefield, and Willie (Crystal) Barefield, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home and Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at All Nations COGIC, 503 S. Water Street, Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM. Pastor Dwayne Barefield, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 28, 2019