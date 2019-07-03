|
|
Clarence E. Capps
Born: August 22, 1947
Died: June 30, 2019
Clarence E. Capps, 71, of Greenwood, passed away on June 30, 2019. He was born on August 22, 1947 in DuQuoin, IL.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Saturday at 11:00 AM at St Barnabas Catholic Church, 8300 Rahke Road, Indianapolis.
Published in The Herald-News on July 3, 2019