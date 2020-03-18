The Herald-News Obituaries
Heritage Memory Mortuary
131 Grove Ave
Prescott, AZ 86301
928-445-1881

Clarence W. Jones

Clarence W. Jones Obituary
Clarence W. Jones

Born: October 22, 1930

Died: February 27, 2020

Clarence W. "Bill" Jones, age 89, of Prescott Valley, AZ passed away on February 27, 2020. He was born near Wilmington, IL on October 22, 1930.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marilyn, daughter Jacquelyn Hoffman (Ralph) of Prescott Valley, AZ, son Stephen Jones of Bradenton, FL, son William "Jim" Jones (Diana) of Sierra Vista, AZ, sister Marilyn Johnson (Gerald) of Joliet, brother-in-law Gerald Berro (Wynn) of Joliet, sister-in-law Joan Berta of Morton, and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence F. and Ruth E. Jones, sister Joanne Hamilton, brothers Allen Lee Jones and Howard Francis Jones.

Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Services, 301 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox, IL 60451.

Final arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary, Prescott, AZ.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 18, 2020
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
