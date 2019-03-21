|
Clarence Zaletel
Clarence "Zeke" Zaletel, age 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Zeke is survived by his brother, Eugene "Geno" Zaletel; nieces and nephews, Ronald (Sylvia) Hanko, Joanne (Jim) Vallera, Paul (Patty) Hanko, Carrie (Michael) Baron and Jeff (Leticia) Hanko.
Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Rose (nee Ketz) Zaletel; sister, Violet (Paul) Hanko; brothers, Richard, LeRoy and Baby Edward in infancy.
Zeke was a proud United States Marine Veteran. He was a world class Handball player and was the State of Illinois Champion for 6 years straight in the late 60's. Zeke was an amazing self-taught artist. Zeke also had a passion for horse racing. He will be deeply missed.
A celebration of Zeke's life will begin on Friday, March 22, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. A service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln Nation Cemetery. Obituary and tribute wall for Clarence "Zeke" Zaletel at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.
