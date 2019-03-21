The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Zaletel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Zaletel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clarence Zaletel Obituary
Clarence Zaletel

Clarence "Zeke" Zaletel, age 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Zeke is survived by his brother, Eugene "Geno" Zaletel; nieces and nephews, Ronald (Sylvia) Hanko, Joanne (Jim) Vallera, Paul (Patty) Hanko, Carrie (Michael) Baron and Jeff (Leticia) Hanko.

Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Rose (nee Ketz) Zaletel; sister, Violet (Paul) Hanko; brothers, Richard, LeRoy and Baby Edward in infancy.

Zeke was a proud United States Marine Veteran. He was a world class Handball player and was the State of Illinois Champion for 6 years straight in the late 60's. Zeke was an amazing self-taught artist. Zeke also had a passion for horse racing. He will be deeply missed.

A celebration of Zeke's life will begin on Friday, March 22, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. A service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln Nation Cemetery. Obituary and tribute wall for Clarence "Zeke" Zaletel at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Download Now