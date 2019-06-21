Clarice C. Fox



Born: January 10, 1944



Died: June 17, 2019



Clarice Carolyn (Miller) Fox, age 75, of Bettendorf, IA, formerly of Peotone, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Trinity Bettendorf-UnityPoint Health in Bettendorf, IA.



Clarice was born on January 10, 1944. She worked for 31 years at Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet as a secretary and then later as the Department Head of Maintenance. After leaving employment at Stateville Correctional Center she worked for 10 years as a secretary at Rockdale Automotive in Rockdale, IL. She was a member of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and State Retirement Systems (SRS) of Illinois. She enjoyed travel, crafts, crocheting, knitting, cooking, baking, and spending time with family and friends.



Clarice is survived by her son, Michael Fox; and two brothers, Delbert (Bonnie) Miller and Jeff (the late Kim) Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Velma Miller.



Visitation will be held at the Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, 112 W. Main St. Peotone, IL 60468 on Sunday, June 23 from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. with funeral services being held at 6:00 p.m., Rev. Richard Young officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Sign the guestbook at www.feddehelfrichcrossfh.com Published in The Herald-News on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary