Clarine Susan Alm
Clarine Susan Alm (nee Paul), age 77, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Sue is survived by her loving husband of almost 60 years, Martin Alm; children Michelle (Jeremy) Fisher and Ryan (Michelle) Alm; grandchildren Logan and Lucas Alm; sisters Barb (Jim) Jurczyk, Noreen (Rich) Wierig, Louette (Andy) Rausch, and brother Louis (Kathy) Paul; many nieces and nephews and extended family.
Preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Clarine (nee Cursoli) Paul.
Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She absolutely adored her grandchildren, loved providing "Grandma and Grandpa" daycare when they were little, and spending as much time with them as she could as they grew up. She was a devoted lifelong educator and supported the arts by attending the Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier with her friends. Dogs were an important part of her life, always having at least one faithful companion by her side. Passionate about sports, she coached her son's youth soccer team and attended all of his soccer games, youth through college. She was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan, attending many games and the annual conventions with her family. She achieved her dream of traveling to Italy with her husband and sister Barb in October 2009. Christmas was a special time of year for her as she enjoyed decorating the tree, setting up her snowman collection, and cooking and spending time with her entire family. Throughout her life, she made many special friendships, and she cherished each and every one.
She will be greatly missed by all.
Per Sue's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. She will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to a local animal shelter of your choosing.
