Claud Smith



Born: August 26, 1931; in Clifton, TN



Died: July 18, 2019; in Joliet, IL



Claud Smith, 87 of Romeoville passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice.



Claud was born on August 26, 1931 in Clifton, Tennessee the son of Alfred and Rixie (Gordon) Smith. He married the love of his life Frances Smith on February 21, 1952 in Chicago and the couple enjoyed 67 years of marriage. Claud worked as a mechanic for GM Fischer Body for 37 years before retiring in 1991. He and his wife owned a rocking chair business in southern Illinois for 10 years. In his free time he enjoyed gardening, sitting in his chair in the garage, working on cars and keeping his cars polished and waxed. Above all he enjoyed making up nick names for his grandchildren and spending as much time with his family as possible. He will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to have known him.



Claud is survived by his wife Frances, children: Claudette (John) Thompson of Plainfield; Paul (Joanne) Smith of Romeoville; and Theresa (Steve) Cranford of Romeoville. 9 Grandchildren, 21 Great-Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren. Sister Edith (Bill) Franks, Brothers: Bill (Christy) Smith; Fay Smith; Jack Smith, and Carl Smith. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, children Wayne and Kathleen, brothers: Walter; Glen, Bobby, and his sister Mae in infancy.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel in Romeoville with Pastor John Billow and Pastor Troy Billow presiding. A visitation will be held at the Resurrection Cemetery Chapel from 12:00pm until the time of service. Private burial will follow the service.



Memorials in Claud's honor to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com. Published in The Herald-News on July 21, 2019