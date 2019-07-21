The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Resurrection Cemetery Chapel
Romeoville , IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Resurrection Cemetery Chapel
Romeoville , IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claud Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claud Smith


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claud Smith Obituary
Claud Smith

Born: August 26, 1931; in Clifton, TN

Died: July 18, 2019; in Joliet, IL

Claud Smith, 87 of Romeoville passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Claud was born on August 26, 1931 in Clifton, Tennessee the son of Alfred and Rixie (Gordon) Smith. He married the love of his life Frances Smith on February 21, 1952 in Chicago and the couple enjoyed 67 years of marriage. Claud worked as a mechanic for GM Fischer Body for 37 years before retiring in 1991. He and his wife owned a rocking chair business in southern Illinois for 10 years. In his free time he enjoyed gardening, sitting in his chair in the garage, working on cars and keeping his cars polished and waxed. Above all he enjoyed making up nick names for his grandchildren and spending as much time with his family as possible. He will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to have known him.

Claud is survived by his wife Frances, children: Claudette (John) Thompson of Plainfield; Paul (Joanne) Smith of Romeoville; and Theresa (Steve) Cranford of Romeoville. 9 Grandchildren, 21 Great-Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren. Sister Edith (Bill) Franks, Brothers: Bill (Christy) Smith; Fay Smith; Jack Smith, and Carl Smith. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, children Wayne and Kathleen, brothers: Walter; Glen, Bobby, and his sister Mae in infancy.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel in Romeoville with Pastor John Billow and Pastor Troy Billow presiding. A visitation will be held at the Resurrection Cemetery Chapel from 12:00pm until the time of service. Private burial will follow the service.

Memorials in Claud's honor to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
Published in The Herald-News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
Download Now