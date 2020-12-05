Claudia A. Wrona
(nee McGann)
Of Joliet, passed away suddenly, with her loving family by her side, at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center Tuesday, December 2, 2020. Age 86 years.
Survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Fred F. Wrona, her children Michael Wrona, Terry (Dena) Wrona, Don (Sue) Wrona and Karen Cooper; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one brother Joseph McGann.
Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Margaret McGann and one brother Kenneth McGann.
Claudia was a Registered Nurse working at St. Joseph Medical Center ER for over 40 years. She proudly took care of the Sisters of St. Francis at the Mother House and at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed watching the Cubs. Claudia loved spending time with her family, especially the extracurricular activities for her grandchildren. She was a devoted, loving wife and caregiver to her husband of 68 years.
Per Claudias wishes cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd.
