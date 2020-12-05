1/1
Claudia A. (McGann) Wrona
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claudia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudia A. Wrona

(nee McGann)

Of Joliet, passed away suddenly, with her loving family by her side, at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center Tuesday, December 2, 2020. Age 86 years.

Survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Fred F. Wrona, her children Michael Wrona, Terry (Dena) Wrona, Don (Sue) Wrona and Karen Cooper; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one brother Joseph McGann.

Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Margaret McGann and one brother Kenneth McGann.

Claudia was a Registered Nurse working at St. Joseph Medical Center ER for over 40 years. She proudly took care of the Sisters of St. Francis at the Mother House and at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed watching the Cubs. Claudia loved spending time with her family, especially the extracurricular activities for her grandchildren. She was a devoted, loving wife and caregiver to her husband of 68 years.

Per Claudias wishes cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd.

For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved