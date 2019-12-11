|
|
Claudia Kay Bolker (Larson)
Born: February 19, 1942
Died: December 8, 2019
age 77 of New Lenox IL and formally Fort Myers FL. Claudia was born on February 19, 1942 and she entered heaven on December 8, 2019. She was a devoted wife of 54 years to William Bolker who preceded her in death in 2017.
She was a loving mom to daughters Beverly (Michael) Judge, Kimberly (Jerrold) Davern and Michelle (Eric) O'Neill. She was loved deeply by her grandchildren Alexandra (Mark) Guthrie, Morgan (Alec) Hoogland, Olivia Judge, Cailey, Jack and Lauren Davern and Connor, Billy, Brock and Eli O'Neill.
Preceded in death by her parents Howard and Gladys Larson, sister Carol Grillo and one grandson, Michael Edward O'Neill.
Claudia partnered with Bill as co-owners of Lincoln-Way Builders and built over 1200 homes in the Lincoln-Way area.
Bill and Claudia built and donated the Performing Art Pavilion in the New Lenox Commons as a gift to the residents of New Lenox which has become a gathering place for the community to enjoy July 4th fireworks, concerts throughout the summer and other special events. Claudia and Bill enjoyed spending their winters at their home at The Hideaway in Fort Myers FL surrounded by many treasured friends from the New Lenox area. She enjoyed golfing, traveling and entertaining, but most of all spending time with friends and family where she was known to bring laughter and fun. Claudia was a graduate of Gage Park High School and Augustana School of Nursing.
The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60441 on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Visitation Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral service at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Pastor Jim McGuire and Pastor Mike Judge, her son-in-law officiating. Interment Maplewood Cemetery, New Lenox, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 would be appreciated. Her family is thankful for their loving care of Claudia in her last months.
Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019