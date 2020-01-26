|
|
Clayton L. Davis
Born: December 19, 1946; in Joliet, IL
Died: January 13, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Clayton L. Davis, age 73, of Rural Peotone, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Joliet following a long illness.
He was born on December 19, 1946 in Joliet, IL, the son of Robert and Mildred (Chapman) Davis and spent most of his life on the Davis family farm. He was a Peotone High School graduate, class of 1965, where he enjoyed playing the trombone in band and he held records in track and field sprinting events. Clay worked full time as a local meat-cutter and farm laborer and also worked part time as a photographer and taxidermist. He enjoyed outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, target shooting, kayaking, motorcycle riding, scuba diving and fossil hunting and collecting. He was an avid reader of adventure books and a collector of steel traps, mouse traps, and Tarzan memorabilia. He also greatly enjoyed Disco music and dancing.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Penny (Davis) and Michael Fitzpatrick of Montgomery, IL; a sister, Carol Asklund of Oswego, IL; two grandsons, Sean and Ryan Fitzpatrick; an uncle, William (the late Jean) Davis; a cousin, Tammy (Craig) Bowdre and their children and grandchildren, several life-long friends and his beloved cat, Velcro. The family is grateful for the support and comfort provided by their extended family and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clayton and Eva Davis; his parents, Robert and Mildred Davis; and three infant sons, Robert, Jerry, and Matt.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial luncheon will be held in his honor on February 7th, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Stone City Post 2199, 124 Stone City Drive, Joliet, IL.
Interment and a private burial will be held at Green Garden Greenview Cemetery at later date in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Clay's name to the Help Save Pets Animal Shelter, 14411 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield, IL 60544.
Sign the online guestbook at www.feddehelfrichcrossfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 26, 2020