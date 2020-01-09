Home

Sacred Heart Church
337 S Ottawa St
Joliet, IL 60436
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
337 S., Ottawa St.
Joliet, IL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
337 S., Ottawa St.
Joliet, IL
Cleo Knight Obituary
Cleo Knight

Cleo Knight was born on May 16, 1932 in Soso, MS to Willie Davis & Ida Knight. He died on January 3, 2020 after a brief illness.

Graduating from Alcorn State University in 1956 Cleo accepted a coaching and teaching position at the Sheridan Industrial School for boys (now known as Sheridan Corr Ctr) and joined St. Columba Church in Ottawa, IL after accepting a teaching position with the Joliet public school district in 1966, the family joined Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Preceding him in death are wife Jeraldine (2019), sons Duane (1986) and Dante' (1968 in infancy) grandchildren Davia Knight and Tae'on Parr, in-laws L.C. & Lela Stepney, brother Ezell "Chip" Knight, and sister Bobbie Joyce Moffett.

He leaves to cherish his memories and carry on his legacy of love, daughters, Dawn Knight-Wilson (David) of Jackson, TN, Dayna Knight of Atlanta, GA sons Darryl ,Douglas (Trina), David (Tracy) Knight all of Joliet, IL, grandchildren Amber Pinnick (Kenny) of Joliet, IL, Heaven and Symphony Clark-Knight of Plainfield, IL, Dante' Parr of Benton Harbor, MI, Breana Knight Render of Lithonia, GA and Mitchil Knight-Wilson of Jackson, TN great granchildren Kenisha and Kendra Pinnick of Joliet, IL, Jazlyn Miller of Indianapolis, IN, Kiylah Hodgens and Malachi Render of LIthonia, GA, Tae'Nandrea Parr of Kalamazoo, MI and Dante'Parr Jr of Benton Harbor, MI., a special aunt Tinia Gavin of Joliet.

A celebration of life will be at Sacred Heart Church 337 S., Ottawa St. Joliet, IL on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10am. Visitation at 9am until time of service.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 9, 2020
