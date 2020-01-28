|
Cleo P. Johnson
Cleo Patric Johnson, age 50, of Joliet, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, with her loving family by her side.
Born January 29, 1969 in Minter City, Mississippi, she was one of ten children born to the union of Paul and Lillie (McMillian) Robinson. She attended Sheridan Elementary School and Joliet Central High School, was a graduate of Joliet Junior College, and received her Bachelor's Degree from Governors State University. Cleo worked as a Counselor for the Illinois Department of Corrections for over 20 years, first at the facility on Collins Street in Joliet, and later at the current Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill. She was the recipient of numerous awards and commendations, including being recognized as Employee of the Year. Cleo retired in 2019.
Cleo was a dedicated and hardworking professional, and a financial whiz who took her responsibilities seriously. She was creative and artistic, and loved being the star of the party with her exciting and easy going personality. To her family, she was a loving, supportive and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, who loved playing cards, dancing, gardening, traveling, and taking care of her three dogs. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 24 years, Lorenzo C. Johnson of Joliet; four loving daughters, LaTasha (Michael) Gaines of Sauk Village, NaShana Alexander of New Lenox, Lauren Johnson of Joplin, MO, and Brooklynn Johnson of Joliet; one precious grandson, Jaylun Camper; her dear parents, Paul and Lillie Robinson of Joliet; nine fond brothers and sisters, Lilye (John) Sease, Mary (Curt) Motisi, Fannie Robinson, Pauline Robinson, Elijah Robinson, Abraham Robinson, Joshua Robinson, Ruth Robinson, and Dorcas (Castor) Franklin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by a nephew, Elliot Tucker.
Visitation for Cleo P. Johnson will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Further visitation will be held Thursday, January 30, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020