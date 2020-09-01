Cletus F. Homerding Jr.
Age 77, of Minooka passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home following a lingering illness.
Born in Joliet, IL the son of the late Cletus E. and Cerene(nee Eipers) Homerding.
Cletus was educated at Bromberek School and Lemont High School graduating with the Class of 1961. He worked in Construction and Farmed in the Lemont Area for many years and has resided in Minooka since 2003.
He is preceded in death by his Parents and Brother, Gene in 2015.
Survived by his niece, Brenda (Shon) Keener; nephew, Bradley (Megan) Homerding and Sister in Law, Jean Homerding.
Interment Held Privately at Seward Mound Cemetery, Minooka.
For those wishing to leave lasting memorials the Homerding Family asks that you please consider donations to Seward Mound Cemetery.
For information 815. 467-1234 or www.themaplefuneralhome.com