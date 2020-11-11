Cleveland BurkesCleveland Burkes age 90, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.Cleveland was united in Holy Matrimony to Arlinda Dotson on May 29, 1950. From this union, five children were born, along with a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.Cleveland accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at an early age and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church where he was active as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. Cleveland was also involved in the community improvement of Fairmont School District. Cleveland retired as a Quality Inspector from Caterpillar, Inc with over 30 years of service.A visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 10:00 AM -12:00PM at the funeral home. Military honors will be held immediately following the visitation at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.112 Richards Street (815) 723-1283