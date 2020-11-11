1/1
Cleveland Burkes
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cleveland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cleveland Burkes

Cleveland Burkes age 90, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Cleveland was united in Holy Matrimony to Arlinda Dotson on May 29, 1950. From this union, five children were born, along with a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Cleveland accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at an early age and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church where he was active as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. Cleveland was also involved in the community improvement of Fairmont School District. Cleveland retired as a Quality Inspector from Caterpillar, Inc with over 30 years of service.

A visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 10:00 AM -12:00PM at the funeral home. Military honors will be held immediately following the visitation at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards Street (815) 723-1283


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minor-Morris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved