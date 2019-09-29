The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cleveland Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleveland Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cleveland Robinson Obituary
Cleveland Robinson

Cleveland Robinson age 87. Passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Survived by his wife of 69 years Ella Mae Robinson (nee Triggs); three children, Jerry (Jackie) Robinson Sr., Robert (Beverly) Robinson, Peggy Robinson; eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law Cathy Robinson; and a very dear friend John Skinner. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear family members in Louisiana also survive.

Preceded in death by his son Floyd Robinson, twelve siblings and parents Arthur Robinson Sr. and Mollie Robinson (nee Skipper).

Clev. as he was called, was known for wearing his white suit and his white hats. He had a great sense of humor to any and every one. He had a great love for gardening and planting beautiful flowers. Special bonds he had with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; as well as nephews and nieces from as far away as Louisiana. He spoke to them often. Much praises he had for his grandson's work ethics. He was proud of that; and the love and support they often showed him. His most love of all was for his wife Ella Mae Robinson for 69 years.

Visitation will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10: 00 AM until 11:00AM. Private Family Service to follow. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park II (Hills of Rest).

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cleveland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farkas Funeral Home
Download Now