Cleveland Robinson
Cleveland Robinson age 87. Passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Survived by his wife of 69 years Ella Mae Robinson (nee Triggs); three children, Jerry (Jackie) Robinson Sr., Robert (Beverly) Robinson, Peggy Robinson; eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law Cathy Robinson; and a very dear friend John Skinner. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear family members in Louisiana also survive.
Preceded in death by his son Floyd Robinson, twelve siblings and parents Arthur Robinson Sr. and Mollie Robinson (nee Skipper).
Clev. as he was called, was known for wearing his white suit and his white hats. He had a great sense of humor to any and every one. He had a great love for gardening and planting beautiful flowers. Special bonds he had with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; as well as nephews and nieces from as far away as Louisiana. He spoke to them often. Much praises he had for his grandson's work ethics. He was proud of that; and the love and support they often showed him. His most love of all was for his wife Ella Mae Robinson for 69 years.
Visitation will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10: 00 AM until 11:00AM. Private Family Service to follow. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park II (Hills of Rest).
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 29, 2019