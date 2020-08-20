1/1
Clifton Eugene Canaday
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifton Eugene Canaday

Born: May 3, 1938

Died: August 18, 2020

Clifton Eugene Canaday passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 82.

Cliff was born on May 3, 1938 in Colorado to loving parents John and Mary Canaday.

He had 5 siblings, Norma Jean, Don, Marlene, John and Delmar. He is survived by his two brothers John and Don Canaday.

Cliff married his sweetheart, Beverly, on October 10, 1959. Cliff will join his beautiful wife in heaven as she passed away June 22, 2020. Shortly after their wedding, they moved to Romeoville where they lived and actively participated in the community for 60 years. Many will remember Cliff for his devotion to young adults with special needs, the Cub Scouts, Special

Recreation Association, opening Lovin' Oven Bakery with Beverly and establishing a Kiwani

Club to further serve the children in the Valley View School District. Cliff has touched the lives of many and has left a legacy of service and compassion for all. He loved so many people.

Cliff is survived by his four children (Bob, Judy, Gary and Pam) and their loving families.

Bob Canaday and Charlotte(Hill) and their children Rob, Tony, Jake, Warren, Catherine and 2 great grandchildren, Hadley and Myles. Pam (Canaday)Teeling and Roger Teeling and their children Abbie, Claire and Scott. Judy (Canaday) Dore and Matt Dore along with their 2 children Peter and Paige. Gary and Rose (Pinto) Canaday and their children Reagan, Mitchel, Tiffany, Lisa, and Katie. Cliff was so truly loved by his family.

That man is a success-

Who leaves the world better

Than he found it;

Who has never lacked

Appreciation of earth's beauty

Or failed to express it:

Who looked for the best in others

And gave the best he had.

A wake service will be held on Sunday, August 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Anderson

Funeral Home, 605 Town Hall, Romeoville.

A Mass will be held on Monday, August 24, at 10a.m. at St. Andrews Church, 505

Kingston, Romeoville, followed by a procession to Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Wake
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Andrews Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved