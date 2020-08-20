Clifton Eugene CanadayBorn: May 3, 1938Died: August 18, 2020Clifton Eugene Canaday passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 82.Cliff was born on May 3, 1938 in Colorado to loving parents John and Mary Canaday.He had 5 siblings, Norma Jean, Don, Marlene, John and Delmar. He is survived by his two brothers John and Don Canaday.Cliff married his sweetheart, Beverly, on October 10, 1959. Cliff will join his beautiful wife in heaven as she passed away June 22, 2020. Shortly after their wedding, they moved to Romeoville where they lived and actively participated in the community for 60 years. Many will remember Cliff for his devotion to young adults with special needs, the Cub Scouts, SpecialRecreation Association, opening Lovin' Oven Bakery with Beverly and establishing a KiwaniClub to further serve the children in the Valley View School District. Cliff has touched the lives of many and has left a legacy of service and compassion for all. He loved so many people.Cliff is survived by his four children (Bob, Judy, Gary and Pam) and their loving families.Bob Canaday and Charlotte(Hill) and their children Rob, Tony, Jake, Warren, Catherine and 2 great grandchildren, Hadley and Myles. Pam (Canaday)Teeling and Roger Teeling and their children Abbie, Claire and Scott. Judy (Canaday) Dore and Matt Dore along with their 2 children Peter and Paige. Gary and Rose (Pinto) Canaday and their children Reagan, Mitchel, Tiffany, Lisa, and Katie. Cliff was so truly loved by his family.That man is a success-Who leaves the world betterThan he found it;Who has never lackedAppreciation of earth's beautyOr failed to express it:Who looked for the best in othersAnd gave the best he had.A wake service will be held on Sunday, August 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the AndersonFuneral Home, 605 Town Hall, Romeoville.A Mass will be held on Monday, August 24, at 10a.m. at St. Andrews Church, 505Kingston, Romeoville, followed by a procession to Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville.