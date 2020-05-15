Clyde Williams, Jr.



Clyde Williams, Jr., age 84, of Joliet IL entered eternal rest on Wednesday May 6, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his wife Runnett; his parents, Clyde Williams Sr., Laura Lee (Hardimon) Williams, Virgilee (Minor) Williams; son, Todd; brother-in-law Tommy Robinson; sister-in-law, Nazree Williams.



He leaves to cherish his memory his children; Linda (Isiah) Anderson, Vicki Drummond (Alrick Christian), Dawn (Elder Norman) Ott; his brothers, Eddie Williams and Roger Williams; sisters, Bernice Robinson, Erma Hawkins, Joan Williams and Alice (Marion) Bell; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Visitation will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 from 11:00AM-12:00PM at the funeral home. Service at 12:00PM. Reverend Larry Ellis, officiating. Interment immediately following service at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL



