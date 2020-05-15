Clyde Williams Jr.
Clyde Williams, Jr.

Clyde Williams, Jr., age 84, of Joliet IL entered eternal rest on Wednesday May 6, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife Runnett; his parents, Clyde Williams Sr., Laura Lee (Hardimon) Williams, Virgilee (Minor) Williams; son, Todd; brother-in-law Tommy Robinson; sister-in-law, Nazree Williams.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children; Linda (Isiah) Anderson, Vicki Drummond (Alrick Christian), Dawn (Elder Norman) Ott; his brothers, Eddie Williams and Roger Williams; sisters, Bernice Robinson, Erma Hawkins, Joan Williams and Alice (Marion) Bell; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 from 11:00AM-12:00PM at the funeral home. Service at 12:00PM. Reverend Larry Ellis, officiating. Interment immediately following service at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
MAY
18
Service
12:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
MAY
18
Interment
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
