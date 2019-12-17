|
|
Coletta Hennessy
Sr. Coletta Hennessy, OSF passed away Dec. 15. 2019. Sister entered the Franciscan Sisters ofthe Sacred Heart in 1949, making final profession of vows in 1955.
She ministered for 36 years in the field of education as a teacher and principal. Her Irish wit, friendliness and dedication endeared her to all.
In 1991 she became an Administrative Assistant at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Joliet, IL. After this she was the Director of Social Accountability and Community Collaboration Grant Program.
Survived by sister-in-law Joanne;nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and dear friends.
Preceded in death by parents Anne (Hayes) and Thomas Hennessy; sisters Eileen, Mary and Margaret; and brothers Thomas, John and William (twin).
Arrangements on Dec. 18: Visitation 1:30 to 5:00 p.m. With Wake Service at 4:00 p.m. On Dec 19:
Visitation 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.; Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Woods, 9201 W. St. Francis Rd, Frankfort, IL. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Franciscan Sisters.
Funeral arrangements handled by Kurtz Memorial Chapel, Frankfort 815-806-2225
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 17, 2019