Colleen Marie Allen



Colleen Marie Allen (nee Sewing), age 29, of Streamwood, and formerly of Channahon, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family, after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.



Colleen was born on March 25, 1989, in Joliet, the daughter of Paul and Katherine (nee Foster) Sewing. She was a graduate of Minooka High School, Class of 2007, where she was involved in the band and choir. After high school she received her Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Communications from Loyola University. Her love of food and cooking lead her to Joliet Junior College where she received her degree in Culinary Arts. Colleen was employed with several broadcasting and television stations, including Channel 20 in Springfield, Channel 9 in Charlotte, NC, and most recently Channel 5 in Chicago.



Colleen lived an active life. In her free time she enjoyed cooking, sewing and knitting. She recently became a proficient blogger, wanting to tell her story and raise awareness. Colleen even organized a fundraiser benefitting breast cancer research. She enjoyed traveling and made several trips to Europe. Above anything else, she loved being a wife and a mother the most. She will be forever loved by all who knew her.



Colleen is survived by her loving husband, Ted Allen; son, Russell Allen; parents, Paul and Katherine Sewing; brother, Connor (Amanda Alasauskas) Sewing; grandfather, Heinz Sewing; her husband's parents, Rich and Kathy Allen; and sister-in-law, Amy Allen. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, James and Mildred Foster; and her paternal grandmother, Carol Sewing.



Funeral Services for Colleen Marie Allen will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, to Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 N. Brook Forest Dr., Shorewood, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 would be appreciated.



Visitation will take place on Tuesday, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Visitation will take place on Tuesday, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.