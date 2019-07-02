Colleen P. Bailey



(nee Conway)



Age 55, late of Joliet, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Lockport, and a resident of Joliet for the past 20 years. Former member of Lockport VFW #5788 Ladies Auxiliary. A dedicated employee of Verizon (formerly GTE Airfone) for many years. She was an avid shopper, queen of black Friday shopping, loved Facebook and words with friends. Colleen loved spending time with her nieces and nephews and watching her daughter achieve many bowling accomplishments. Above all else she was a loving and devoted mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, her family was everything to her.



Preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Nicole Wildharber; father, William C. Conway; a brother, William Michael Conway; in-laws, Jerry and Loretta "Sue" Bailey; her grandparents, and many aunts, uncles and other dear family members.



Survived by her devoted husband of 24 years, Jeff Bailey; cherished daughter, Taylor Bailey; mother, Leanne (nee Engstrom) Conway; three sisters, Lori (Clark) Gilbert, Sandra (Jim) Ernst and Mary (Ken) Spreitzer. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends also survive.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to Gift of Hope, 425 Spring Lake Dr, Itasca, IL 60143, in Colleen's name would be greatly appreciated.



Services will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9:30am in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 to St. Joseph Church, Lockport for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am with Fr. Greg Podwysocki of St. John Vianney Catholic Church officiating. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Lockport. Visitation Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the funeral home chapel from 4:00pm until 8:00pm.



Family and friends may sign the guestbook or attain directions at: oneilfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald-News from July 2 to July 3, 2019