Conception Ferreira
Born: December 20, 1934; in Chicago, IL
Died: February 17, 2020; in Carillon, IL
Conception "Connie" "Coney" Ferreira (nee Dianda), age 85, a resident of Carillon in Plainfield, IL, former longtime resident of Burnham, IL, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at her home. She was born December 20, 1934 in Chicago, IL.
Arrangements by Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, IL.
For service times and a complete obituary, please visitwww.overman-jones.comor call (815) 436-9221 for more information.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 19, 2020