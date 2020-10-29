1/1
Connie M. Zinser
Connie M. Zinser

Connie M. Zinser, age 79, a lifelong resident of Joliet and Crest Hill, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center Joliet.

Born October 6, 1941 in Joliet, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Dorothy (Peterson) Seeman. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Zinser, and he preceded her in death in 1991.

Connie loved reading romance novels, working jigsaw puzzles, and was an avid Chicago White Sox fan.

She is survived by her devoted son, Robert L. Zinser, of Crest Hill; one brother, Thomas Seeman of Colorado Springs, CO; a sister-in-law, Judith Seeman of Las Vegas, NV; and an aunt, Betty Birkey of Joliet.

Cremation rites have been accorded and graveside services for Connie will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
