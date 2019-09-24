|
|
Conrad Glen Hoel
Conrad Glen Hoel, age 87, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Conrad is survived by his loving wife, Charlene (Nash); children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Conrad's life will begin on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Thursday, September 26, 2019 with a gathering at Tezak Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service to be held in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Plainfield Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 24, 2019