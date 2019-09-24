The Herald-News Obituaries
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Conrad Glen Hoel

Conrad Glen Hoel Obituary
Conrad Glen Hoel

Conrad Glen Hoel, age 87, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Conrad is survived by his loving wife, Charlene (Nash); children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Conrad's life will begin on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Thursday, September 26, 2019 with a gathering at Tezak Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service to be held in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Plainfield Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 24, 2019
