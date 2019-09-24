|
Conrad Owen Horath
Born: September 5, 1942; in Effingham, IL
Died: September 19, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Age 77, of Braidwood, IL passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Born September 5, 1942 in Effingham, IL to the late Henry Andrew and Roberta Loraine (nee Yingst) Horath. Veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Personal Products in Wilmington and then continued working for Kellogg warehousing in Minooka, IL. One of his happiest memories was coaching his children in their sporting activities. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and he enjoyed bowling in the Wilmington league for numerous years. Conrad had many hobbies, such as fishing, gardening, woodworking, and traveling, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his family, grandchildren, and his beloved dog Daisy.
Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Janice Martha (nee Hall) Horath of Braidwood, whom he married January 31, 1976 in Braidwood; four children, Thomas Kennedy III of Mobile, AL, Kristen Kennedy of Braidwood, Jennifer (Michael) Bertino of Coal City, and Jeffrey (Blair) Horath of Coal City; six grandchildren, Charles, Hayley, and Braxton Kennedy, Dalton Burgner, Easton and Harper Horath; five brothers, Henry (April) Horath of Appleton, WI, Wesley (Mary Jane) Horath of Farina, IL, Darrell (Shirley Ann) Horath of Farina, Fred (Peggy Lou) Horath of Adell, WI, and Kevin (Donna Kay) of Iola, IL; two sisters, Mary (Larry) Murry of Edgewood, IL and Roberta "Robi" (Kenneth) Stone of Effingham; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Conrad Edward Horath in infancy; three brothers, Emmett, John, and infant, Gary Horath; and one sister, Mabel Horath in infancy.
Visitation will be at the Pagel Funeral Home: 701 Broad St., Edgewater, IL 62426 Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and also at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home in Braidwood, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood, Wednesday, September 25 at 1:00 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation in his name may be directed to the Joliet Area Community Hospice: 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 or the Edgewood American Legion Post: 810 Rt. 37, Edgewood, IL 62426. For more information and to sign his online guestbook please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 24, 2019