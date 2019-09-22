The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
600 Brook Forest Ave.
Shorewood, IL
View Map
Constance J. Gardasanic


1945 - 2019
Constance J. Gardasanic Obituary
Constance J. Gardasanic

Constance J. "Connie" Gardasanic (nee Wieland) age 74, of Shorewood, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her late residence. Connie was a former resident of Oak Lawn, residing in Shorewood since 1998. She graduated from Dwight D. Eisenhower High School with the Class of 1963. Connie was formerly employed by American General Insurance Company and the International Center for Theoretical Physics. In earlier days, Connie was an accomplished artist.

Surviving is her son, Nevio G. Gardasanic Jr. of Shorewood; grandson, Matthew Gardasanic of Willow Springs; two sisters, Kathy Bruce and Jackie Wieland Millay; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her loving husband of 50 years, Nevio G. Gardasanic, Sr. (2018); her parents, John and Patricia (nee Monks) Wieland; and her sister, Judy.

Visitation for Connie J. Gardasanic will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 9:00 until 9:30 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 Brook Forest Ave., Shorewood, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Enshrinement will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 22, 2019
