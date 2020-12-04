1/1
Constance J. Karns
Constance J. Karns

Constance "Connie" J. Karns (nee Tampa), age 80, passed away peacefully at her home with family at her side on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Survived by her loving husband of 58 years Jerrold Karns, her children Paul Karns, Diana Karns, and Joel (June) Karns, her grandson Quincy Karns, her sister-in-laws Shirley Tampa and Jolinda Frattini and her cousins Allan (Barbara) Tampa and Terry Tampa.

Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Ida (nee Thompson) Tampa, her brother GeorgeTampa, her parents-in-law Paul and Helen Karns and her cousins Val, Rudy & Phillip Schreiber and Gene Tampa.

Constance grew up Chicago and eventually moved to Blue Island. She was a graduate of Eisenhower High School class of 1958. She then went on to college receiving her bachelor's degree from NIU, a master's degree from ISU in Guidance and Counseling and her second master's degree from National Lewis in Learning Disability. Constance taught at several high schools and junior highs in Will County. She was a driven teacher who worked with legislators and other dignitaries to improve many aspects of special education. Constance was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and friend; she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services for Connie will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connie's name to Toys For Tots or another children's charity of your choice. C.D.C rules apply. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com.



Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 4, 2020.
