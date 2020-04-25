|
Constance R. Conway
Constance "Connie" R. Conway, age 87, passed away at Lakeshore Rehab and Healthcare Nursing Facility in Joliet IL on April 21, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter T. and Josephine (Beltram) Sohan and her beloved husband Richard W. Conway.
She is survived by her sons Joel R. (Lisa) Conway of Shorewood and Daniel R. Conway of Joliet, her brother W. Jim (Marilyn) Sohan of Matteson, IL and Norman John Sohan of Joliet, IL, her grandchildren Maggie R. Conway and Michael E. Conway of Shorewood, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Since childhood she lived her entire life in Joliet. She graduated from St. Patrick Grammar School, St. Francis Academy (class of 1950) and College of St. Francis. She taught school at Holy Cross Grammar school.
She was an accomplished professional musician, the pianist for many years (and did orchestrations) at the Joliet Kiwanis Shows. She played the organ and St. Joseph's Church of Lockport, Christ United Methodist Church of Lockport and Sacred Heart Parish of Joliet, where she was also a member. She taught music at Brandolino's (later known as West Side Music Center) for many years.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral service at this time. As per her wishes, her remains will be cremated and laid to rest next to her husband Richard at Holy Cross Cemetery in Joliet.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2020