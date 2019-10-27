|
Constance M. Weese
(nee Zullo)
"Connie" 83 Years,
Passed away peacefully at her daughter Debbie's home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born in Joliet on August 10, 1936.
Connie's legacy now begins and lives on with her loving family that she leaves behind to cherish her memory. Her loving children, Deborah (Michael) Ansyln, Clark "Butch" Weese, Cynthia (Don) Kerr, Peter Weese and Dorothy "Dori" Campbell.
Her dear grandchildren, Patrick, Christopher (Erica), Brad, Chad (Rosalyne), Angela and Nicole Kenney; Connor Weese; David and Christopher Schmidt; Constance Weese; Jacob and Misty Campbell; Ashley Linder; Ashley and Andy Black. Her dear great-grandchildren, Tyler, Payton, Aspen, Brock, Hunter, Myles, Aiden, Camden, Addison, Maura, Briella Kenney; Jaden Whiting; Annie Baron, Austin Casares, Adrian Aleman, Elijah Kerr, Swayze and Maleya Campbell, Mason and Matilda Linder. Her dearest great-great grandchildren, Brandon and James Baron, Liam Franklin.
Her sisters, Phyllis Dillon and Margaret (Dale) Zeigler; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; her step-daughter, Jan Eckelmann; her dear friends, James Kinsella, Pat Marco and Denise Steinlicht.
Connie lovingly enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed crocheting and making crafts.
She had a beautiful voice and she loved singing karaoke. Connie will never be forgotten by her family and will continue to hold her memory in their hearts.
Preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Margaret (nee Levon) Zullo; a sister, Patricia Parker; a brother, Eugene Zullo; her two grandsons, Brandon Campbell and Robbie Black; her former husband, Clark R. Weese.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park I.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 27, 2019