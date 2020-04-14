The Herald-News Obituaries
|
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
Consuelo G. Sanchez


1926 - 2020
Consuelo G. Sanchez Obituary
Consuelo G. Sanchez

Consuelo G. Sanchez (Nee Garcia) "Connie", Age 93, late of Lockport, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in San Benito, TX., former resident of the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago and a resident of Joliet since 2012. Owned and operated Connie and Bob's Tavern in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago. Member of St. Dennis Church, Lockport. Connie was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tomas Sanchez 1993; two sons, Robert Sanchez 2008 and Tomas Sanchez Jr. 2010; parents, Juvenico and Maria (Hernandez) Garcia; granddaughter, Ann Marie Sanchez 1975; and two brothers.

Survived by her five faithful sons, George (Janice), Jose (Teodulfa), Jessie (Carol), David (late Ester) and Daniel (Florinda); three cherished daughters, Maria Sanchez, Carmelita (Bill) Thompson and Raquel Sandoval; daughter-in-law Sharon Sanchez, numerous adored grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; one brother, Ben Garcia and a sister, Angelica Sandoval. Nieces, nephews and cherished friends also survive.

Funeral services and Burial Rites are being respectfully held with her loving family only in attendance.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 14, 2020
