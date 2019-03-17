Cora E. Smith



Cora E. Smith, age 78, of Wilmington and formerly of Plainfield, passed away March 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.



Born January 22, 1941 in Crossville, IL, Cora Ellen was daughter of Charles Albert and Mary Ellen (Ward) Oglesby. She was raised in White Co. and attended Fairfield HS.



A woman of strong work ethic, Cora held a position for many years with Fleischman's Distillery in Plainfield and later worked as a blackjack dealer at Empress Casino. Most recently she was a cashier at the Jewel in Shorewood, and was blessed to hold many friendships with co-workers from all of her previous employers throughout the years.



Cora's uplifting and positive spirit, made it easy for those whom she met to become a friend. She was always there with an open ear, and a shoulder to lean on. She loved her dog PITA and enjoyed spending time at the park by the river watching the geese. Crossword puzzles on the computer kept her occupied when she could not be outside, and with her selfless nature, it was not surprising that Christmas was her favorite holiday. Cora leaves behind a priceless collection of memories for all those who knew her, as well as a love for her family, which could only be described by Cora as "oodles and oodles".



Survivors include her children, John Corry, Cheryl (Tony) Casillas and Gary Corry, all of Wilmington; grandchildren, Randy McNamara, Danielle (Jaime) DelAngel, Jeremy Corry and Jacob, Tony and Jimmy Casillas; great grandchildren, Dylan and Tyler McNamara, Talynd and Liam Casillas and Maverick and Cain DelAngel; special nieces and nephews, Dale Pearce, Jane Ford, Nyssah Rae and Raymond Alan; and numerous cousins, as well as a host of dear friends and caregivers.



Cora was preceded by her parents; loving husband of 25 years, Donald Smith (2005), and one brother, Charles Oglesby.



The family will receive friends for a visitation on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service 12:00 p.m. at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road in Wilmington. Pastor Arol McFadden from Minooka Bible Church will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Wilmington, where Cora will be laid to rest with her late husband, Don.



