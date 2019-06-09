Cora Lee Robinson



Born: May 10, 1919



Died: June 4, 2019



Cora Lee Robinson, affectionately known as, "Big Moma" was born May 10, 1919 to Ben Johnson and Bunion Knotts in Jackson, Mississippi. She departed this life June 4, 2019.



Cora accepted Christ at an early age. The Lord blessed Cora Lee to live her life as if it were golden to reach and see 100 years. So much as changed in the last 100 years. There has been 18 presidents of the United States. The first man went into space, and then Neil Armstrong went on to plant the first human footprint on the moon. The 19th amendment granted women the right to vote. Computers, internet and cellular phones were invented. The Chicago Cubs even went on to win another world series, and for the Robinson family, their matriarch came into this world 100 years ago on May 10, 1919.



Cora Lee loved her family and her church family. Cora Lee had a giving heart and spirit. She received a special recognition from Catholic Charities of Joliet for 15 years of volunteer service with the foster grandparent program of Will County at age 85.



Cora Lee loved to be stylish and smell good. Cora Lee's past-time was collecting dolls, watching her favorite soap operas, and enjoying her precious dog, Shag.



Cora Lee leaves to cherish her precious memory, her sons, Clyde Pierson of Freeport, LA, Willie (Patricia) Robinson of Joliet, IL, and Perry (Melissa) Robinson of Chandler AR; one daughter, Dorothy (William) Smith of Joliet, IL; daughter-in-law, Katherine Hanold-Robinson; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and special comforting support from Mitchell Davis of Jackson, MS, to celebrate her homecoming.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 4:00-6:00PM at the funeral home. Celebration of Cora Lee's life will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at Society Ridge Baptist Church in Jackson, Mississippi at 2:00 PM.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283 Published in The Herald-News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary