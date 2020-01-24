The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delgado Funeral Chapel
400 Landau Ave
Joliet, IL 60432
(815) 774-9220
Resources
More Obituaries for Corina Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corina D. Bowman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Corina D. Bowman Obituary
Corina D. Bowman

Corina D. Bowman, age 84, peacefully passed into eternal life on Friday, January 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving son and daughters.

Corina was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was an active member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, a retired bilingual school teacher and an active member of the Joliet community.

She is survived by her four children, one daughter-in-law, two son-in-laws, grandchildren, two brothers, a sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 205 E. Jackson Street, Joliet at 12:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church-Building Fund.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Corina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Delgado Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -