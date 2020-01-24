|
Corina D. Bowman
Corina D. Bowman, age 84, peacefully passed into eternal life on Friday, January 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving son and daughters.
Corina was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was an active member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, a retired bilingual school teacher and an active member of the Joliet community.
She is survived by her four children, one daughter-in-law, two son-in-laws, grandchildren, two brothers, a sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 205 E. Jackson Street, Joliet at 12:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church-Building Fund.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 24, 2020