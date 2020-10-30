1/1
Corine Ammons
1935 - 2020
Corine Ammons

Born: October 26, 1935

Died: October 28, 2020

Corine Ammons, age 85, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday morning, October 28, 2020. She was born October 26, 1935 in Mossville, MS to Perry Jones, Sr. and Ruby (nee Heard) Jones. After relocating to Joliet, she was united in holy matrimony to the late Robert L. Ammons, Sr. in 1953. To this union, seven children were born, Robert, Jr., Susan, Norris, Brenda, Robyn, Antony and Velisse.

She valued family, loved get-togethers where she often prepared soulful food for family, friends and even strangers. She enjoyed arts and crafts, needlepoint, painting ceramics, baking and cake decorating.

For many years, she worked at Caterpillar and spent a great deal of time volunteering for community initiatives.

She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church where she once served on the Usher Board. She also enjoyed serving meals in the church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Ammons, Sr.; one son, Robert L. Ammons Jr.; her parents, Perry Sr. and Ruby Jones; two sisters, Tempy Weal and Jerlene Crosby.

Survived by sons, Norris (Veronica) Ammons, Elwood, IL, Anthony (Kamlyn) Ammons, Jacksonville, FL and daughters, Susan Ammons-Tate, Boynton Beach, FL, Brenda (Purcel-deceased) Washington, Joliet, IL Robyn (Kenneth) Edwards, Shorewood, IL and Velisse Ammons-Williams, Frisco, TX; 14 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; two brothers, Simon (Mary) Jones; Perry (Mary) Jones Jr.; one sister, Rebecca Waddell; daughter-in-law, Mary Ammons, Atlanta, GA; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends who hold her in high esteem.

Special thanks to Transitions Hospice; Caregivers, Elizabeth Williams and Sherri Wilson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at Brown Chapel A.M.E., Church, 1502 Mills, Rd., Joliet, IL. Private family service at 10:00 AM, Pastor Darius C. Thomas, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Due to COVID-19, masks, and social distancing is required.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St.(815) 723-1283


Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Brown Chapel A.M.E., Church
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
