Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
Corinne M. Kestel


1987 - 2019
Corinne M. Kestel Obituary
Corinne M. Kestel

Corinne M. Kestel, age 32, of New Lenox, passed away on Wednesday, July 25, 2019 at her home.

She is survived by her parents James (Colleen Sexton) and Cynthia (Tony) Orsini, her brother Jake Kestel, paternal grandmother Eleanor Kestel, maternal grandmother Dolores Oram. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also survive.

Preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Anthony Kestel andmaternal grandfather Robert Oram, aunt Sue Oram, cousin Arielle Oram and dear friend Sadie Medlin.

Corinne loved her friends and family and never turned down a favor asked. She especially had a love for animals of all kinds. Corrine had a wonderful soul and a huge heart. She will be missed more than she will ever know.

Funeral service for Corinne M. Kestel will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday July 31, 2019 at the Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan.

Visitation Tuesday, 4-8:00 P.M. Memorials in Corinne's name to A Man In Recovery Foundation, 121 N. Washington St., Naperville, Il. Would be most appreciated. Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on July 30, 2019
