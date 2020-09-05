Cornelius O'Neill
Age 87, a lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Salem Village. He was born in Joliet, the son of the late Cornelius and Mary (nee Gleason) O'Neill. Connie graduated from Joliet Catholic High School, Class of 1950, and was a former member of St. Mary Carmelite in downtown Joliet. He retired from the Teamsters Union, Local #179, and the City of Joliet Fire Department. Connie was also a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #4400, and a member of the Italian American Cultural Society. He loved music, dancing, and fishing.
Connie is survived by his loving wife, Josephine Juresic of Joliet; his sister, Mary Ellen Vorhees of Joliet; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his son, Connie O'Neill, Jr.; his parents, and his brother, Jim Bell.
As it was Connie's request, cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Memorials in his name to the Stone Hill Bible Church or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Arrangements under the care and coordination of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home.
