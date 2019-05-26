Cristin M. Boeringa (nee Langdon)



Cristin M. "Kibby" Boeringa (nee Langdon) of Joliet, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox.



She is survived by her loving husband Brian Boeringa, her parents Toni and Tom LaBuhn, her mother-in-law Linda Boeringa, her siblings Jennifer (Rick) Erickson, John (Kristy) Langdon and Taylor LaBuhn, two nieces Meghan and Ameera, four nephews Patrick, John Jr., Zach and Josh, three aunts; Celeste (Roger) Luce, Donna (Bill) Cosmen and Jan (Caven-deceased) Allred, two uncles; Bob "Moose" (Barbara) Karwatka and Paul (Janet) LaBuhn, numerous cousins, and her two faithful canine companions Jingles "P.P." and Maggie "Miss Piggy".



Preceded in death by her father Thomas Langdon, her maternal grandparents Valencia and John Karwatka, her paternal grandparents George and Margie LaBuhn and two uncles Mark Karwatka and William Karwatka.



Kibby was a graduate of Lincoln-Way Central High School, class of '97. At that time, she enjoyed cars and car maintenance and she was good at it. Later, Kibby found her true passion in life, taking care of the adult mentally challenged through Cornerstone. They say that you don't work a day in your life if you love what you do and that was true for Kibby. She had a few favorite pastimes, among them were going to get her favorite flavored coffees, spending time with her family and her dogs, and especially traveling abroad. Kibby and her mother took two trips abroad, which she spoke of often and thought about daily, it was then that she was the happiest in her life.



Kibby had her crosses to bear and instead of fighting them, she embraced them.



She lived large and loved fiercely and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



Visitation will be Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. At Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on the same day at 2:00 p.m.also at the funeral home with Rev. Carol Currier-Frighetto officiating. Cremation to follow.