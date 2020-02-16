|
Crystal L. Silvestre
passed away Sunday, February 9th, 2020, peacefully at her home in Joliet, IL.
She was born in Oakland, CA and raised in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Lawrence and Linda (Zehnder) Bishop. She was a graduate of the University of St. Francis in Joliet and the Adler School of Professional Psychology in Chicago. Crystal was a therapist at Family Guidance Center in Joliet and an adjunct professor at Joliet Community College, and was previously an English teacher at Hufford Junior High School in Joliet.
She was an ardent supporter of the disenfranchised, whether it be through working at non-profit social service agencies such as Jane Addams Hull House, or the multitude of organizations she volunteered for and donated to throughout her life. She was also an outspoken animal rights advocate.
Surviving family include her husband, Lorenzo; her sons, Max and Jace; parents, Lawrence and Linda Bishop of Chicago; brothers, Daniel (Pauline) Bishop of Lake Geneva, WI and Kendal (Elizabeth) Bishop of Melrose Park, IL; and sister-in-law, Toni Bishop of Byron, IL.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and brother, Randal Bishop of Byron, IL.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Carlson Holmquist Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Rd, Joliet, IL 60435.
Visitors are welcome to pay their respects on Monday from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to PAWS Chicago.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 16, 2020