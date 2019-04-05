Curt L. Wingerter



On Sunday, March 31, 2019, Curt L. Wingerter had not been feeling well, with cold like symptoms. He went to a quick care clinic for an evaluation and was treated for an upper respiratory infection. He returned home and passed away unexpectedly from an apparent heart attack. Curt was born in Kankakee and was a Channahon resident for the past 16 years. He was a graduate of Hersher High School, Class of 1981 and a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Employed at Edward Hospital as a painter for the past four years, Curt was a member of the Painters Union Local 33 for many years. He was a huge Minooka High School and college football fan. His greatest love was his family and friends, but he absolutely loved a good workout at Peak Fitness.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Naomi (nee Jackson) Wingerter.



Curt is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Lynda S. (nee Larkin) Wingerter; one daughter, Grace Wingerter; one son, Zach Wingerter all of Channahon; his father, Billy Wingerter of Braidwood; three brothers, Rick (Pat) Wingerter of Channahon, Michael (Trish) Wingerter of Pennsylvania and Cory (Devin) Wingerter of Joliet; two sisters, Neva (David) Weedon of Chebanse and Tammy (Scott) Sandefur of Braidwood; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins including his godson (nephew), Nicholas; mother-in-law, Sue (the late Ed) Levandowski of Shorewood; and brother-in-law, Scott (Amy) Larkin of Crest Hill.



A Service of Remembrance will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where full Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Marine Corps.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the "Wingerter Family" for a fund to be established for his children's education.



Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.



For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019