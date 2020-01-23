|
Curtis Clark
Born: April 10, 1947
Died: January 19, 2020
Curtis Clark, also known as "Curt" peacefully transitioned on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Curtis was born to the late Dan Harris, Jr. and Betsy Ruth (Clark) Harris on April 10, 1947 in Charleston, Mississippi.
Curtis relocated to Joliet, IL in 1967 and was drafted to the United States Army in 1968; where he served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1970. Curtis returned home and started his career at Caterpillar as a welder, mechanic, and many other positions. He retired in 2015 after 42- years of dedicated service.
In 1980 he married the love of his life, Ethel Jean; from this union, three wonderful children were born.
Curtis is preceded in death by his father, Dan Harris, Jr.; brother, Andrew Harris; and sister, Barbara Jean Harris.
Curtis Is survived by his beloved family; wife, Ethel Jean Clark; sons, Curtery (Karlkeiya), and Tyrone Clark; daughters, Shalisa Clark and Maria Nelson; mother, Betsy Ruth Harris; brothers, Freddie (Betty) Clark, William (Marie) Harris, Forest (Carol) Harris, and Monterry (Cindy) Harris; sisters, Hazel Harris, Janie (Ron) Ballard, and Cynthia Lanners; five grandchildren, Katiera Clark, Jayden (His Right Hand Man) Jones, Curterry Clark, Janiyah Perry, and Dreya Moore; also aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the funeral home and Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Old Central Church, 15 S. Richards St., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Richard D. House, officiating. Interment Monday, January 27, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 23, 2020