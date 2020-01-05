|
|
Curtis J. Hieggelke
Dr. Curtis J. Hieggelke, Hall of Fame community college teacher, died January 1, 2020 at the age of 78.
A physicist, Hieggelke was selected for the Joliet Junior College Susan H. Wood Hall of Fame Award in 2012, capping off a forty-two-year career as a pioneering educator, including more than thirty years teaching at JJC. An early adopter of technology on both the personal and professional level --- he co-founded the Illinois Macintosh Users Group (IMUG) in 1985, just a year after Apple launched its seminal personal computer. He parlayed his passion for teaching and technology into research funded by the National Science Foundation that led to the development of a series of workshops and textbooks dubbed nTIPERs (Newtonian Tasks Inspired by Physics Education Research), that taught thousands of physics teachers how to deploy emerging technology in the service of higher education. He led a college workshop team of three that was honored by the American Physical Society in 2009 "for his innovative work in developing physics education in community colleges across the country." Hieggelke was the author or co-author of six books. Prior to his grant work, Hieggelke ran the evening program at Joliet Junior College in addition to his work as a full-time faculty member. Hieggelke was active in the teacher's union, serving as its president at one point, and the American Association of Physics Teachers.
As a teacher of students and a teacher of teachers, Hieggelke's influence was felt across the nation. News of his death was met by an outpouring of praise from former students and colleagues who cited the power of "his influence, guidance, and tutelage" in shaping their teaching and science careers.
Hieggelke was born in Fargo, North Dakota on September 6, 1941 where he graduated from Fargo Central High School and later met his wife of 58 years, Estelle (Hanson) Hieggelke. They maintained a lifetime local connection through their family lake cabin in nearby Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. He graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota and went on to earn a PhD in physics at the University of Nebraska, where he developed a lifelong passion for Cornhusker football. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister Judy(Manard)Smith of San Diego, California, his sister-in-law Dawn Hieggelke of Geneva, Illinois, and his four sons: Brian (Jan) Hieggelke of Chicago, Illinois, Brent Hieggelke of Portland, Oregon, Jason (Tara) Hieggelke of Portland, Oregon, and Justin Hieggelke of Chicago along with eight grandchildren---Erica (Fievel) Hieggelke, Margot Hieggelke, Todd Hieggelke, Morgan Hieggelke, Greta Hieggelke, Coen Hieggelke, Soren Hieggelke and Karin Hieggelke---and one great-grandchild, Otis Hieggelke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Glenna Hieggelke of Fargo, North Dakota, his infant son, Todd Hieggelke, and his younger brother, Dennis Hieggelke, of Geneva, Illinois.
Visitation for Curtis Hieggelke will be Monday, January 6, 2020 from 3pm-7pm at Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles, 2320 Black Road, Joliet. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Curtis and Estelle Hieggelke Endowed Scholarship Fund c/o Joliet Junior College Foundation, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet, IL 60431 would be greatly appreciated.
For more information please call (815) 744-0022 or visit WWW.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 5, 2020