CURTIS REYNOLDS

CURTIS REYNOLDS Obituary
Curtis G. Reynolds

Curtis G. Reynolds. Age 54, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Medical Center on May 9, 2019. Born in Hazard, KY to Rayma Mullins who survives him.

Curtis is survived by his loving wife Shirley (Hafer) Reynolds; two sons John (Liz) and Chaddrick (Melissa) Reynolds; grandsons Jase (5) and Weston (1) and one grandson on the way; one brother and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Verlin Gross; his maternal great-grandparents John and Lula Robinson; and his mother-in-law Mary Lou Morris.

Cremation rites will be accorded as per his wishes.
Published in The Herald-News on May 10, 2019
