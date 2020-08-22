1/
Curtis W. Krueger
{ "" }
Curtis W. Krueger

Curtis W. Krueger, age 74, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Curtis was born on April 25, 1946 and was a life-long Joliet resident. He was employed at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Joliet for 30 plus years before retiring.

Survived by his sister, Karen Hopson and his brother, Thomas Krueger. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by his sister, Debra Moreno, his brother, Keith Krueger and his parents, Dale and Isabelle (nee Jaksetich) Krueger.

Per Curtis's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Arrangements were handled at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431. For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 22, 2020.
