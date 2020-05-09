Cynthia Colnar
cynthia Colnar

Cynthia "Cindee" Colnar, passed away surrounded by her children, Saturday, May 2, 2020, due to complications caused by her long term battle with MS.

She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Jarosz, mother, Patricia Jarosz, and beloved sister, Denise Jarosz.

She is survived by her children, Tasha, Jacob, and Tara, and their spouses, as well as six grandchildren.

As a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services for Cindee were held privately by the family. For information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit www.fredcdames.com to leave a condolence a share a special memory.



Published in The Herald-News on May 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
