Cynthia M. JohnsonBorn: January 16, 1963Died: May 26, 2020Cynthia M. Johnson, nee Solomon, 57 passed away on May 26, 2020 after a long battle with Renal Cell Cancer.Cindi was born on January 16, 1963 in San Francisco, California. She very nearly was born on the Golden Gate Bridge. Fortunately, and much to the relief of her parents, her arrival into the world happened at the hospital just in time. As a small child, she and her family moved to Louisville, Kentucky. It was at this point that Cindi was spoiled rotten by her beloved grandparents, Nanny and Grandpa. Cindi's family settled in Romeoville, Illinois in the 1960s. She grew up in Romeoville and attended Romeoville High School, where she graduated in 1981. After several years, Cindi settled in New Lenox and became the "Best Mom Ever". She was a stay at home mom for several years, then went back to school to become a dental hygienist. Cindi was a loving mother, daughter, sister, friend and co-worker. She would do anything to help you if you needed it and worked tirelessly to provide for her boys. Her favorite saying was, "I love you more" and it is this phrase that will stay with all of us.Cindi leaves behind her beloved sons, Zack and Seth Johnson. She is also survived by her parents, Edgar and Sylvia Solomon, her sisters, Debbie (Charlie) Cragher, Kathy (Charlie) Callahan, Sandy (Bill) Antonelli, and Becky (Nick) Kurtyak. Additionally, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Cindi is preceded in death by her twin baby boys, Ryan and Tyler, her maternal grandparents Lois and Woody Newton, and by her paternal grandmother, Frankie Lee Inman.Our family wants to especially thank Pastor Don Borling and the congregation from All Saints Lutheran Church in Orland Park as well as Joliet Area Community Hospice. Memorial service Monday June 1, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm with a celebration of Cynthia's life to begin 6 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Per the State of Illinois Executive Order, occupancy of no more than 10 persons allowed at any given time. It is recommended that you pay respects via online register or tributes. If you attend the visitation please make your visit brief then depart so others may attend, social distancing is required. A live video stream of the service will be broadcast Monday June 1, 2020 beginning 6 pm (Central Time) video stream will download to our website shortly before 6, password to view will be Cynthia1