The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Mokena, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CYNTHIA STANFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CYNTHIA STANFIELD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CYNTHIA STANFIELD Obituary
Cynthia R. Stanfield

Cynthia R. Stanfield (nee Mooi) 60, of Mokena passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Cynthiawas born in Evergreen Park to Natalie (nee Van) and the late Raymond J. Mooi Sr; beloved wife of Thomas A. Stanfield; loving mother of T.J. Stanfield, Jaclyn(Bryant) Myjak, and Joshua Stanfield; soon to be Nana (in August) of Owen Thomas Myjak; dear sister of Vanessa (Michael) Doctor and the late Raymond Jr. (Kimberly) Mooi; loved aunt and cousin.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Cynthia's name to the would be appreciated.

The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 3pm - 9pm. Funeral Service Friday, May 24, 2019 with 11:00am prayers at the funeral home to St. Mary Catholic Church, Mokena for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Mokena. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in The Herald-News on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Download Now