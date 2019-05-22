|
Cynthia R. Stanfield
Cynthia R. Stanfield (nee Mooi) 60, of Mokena passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Cynthiawas born in Evergreen Park to Natalie (nee Van) and the late Raymond J. Mooi Sr; beloved wife of Thomas A. Stanfield; loving mother of T.J. Stanfield, Jaclyn(Bryant) Myjak, and Joshua Stanfield; soon to be Nana (in August) of Owen Thomas Myjak; dear sister of Vanessa (Michael) Doctor and the late Raymond Jr. (Kimberly) Mooi; loved aunt and cousin.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Cynthia's name to the would be appreciated.
The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 3pm - 9pm. Funeral Service Friday, May 24, 2019 with 11:00am prayers at the funeral home to St. Mary Catholic Church, Mokena for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Mokena. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in The Herald-News on May 22, 2019