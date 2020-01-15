The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Anno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Sue Anno


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Sue Anno Obituary
Cynthia S. Anno

Cynthia Sue "Cyndi" Anno, age 73, of Marseilles, and formerly of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Monday, January 13, 2020 at home, with her husband and daughter by her side.

Cyndi was born August 23, 1946 in Monmouth, IL to George and Bernice (Kruse) Malik, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved camping and the outdoors, and also enjoyed crocheting which was a skill passed onto her from her mother which she in turn passed on to her daughter. She will also be remembered as an avid debater.

Surviving are her beloved husband of 52 years, Ted A. Anno of Marseilles; two children, Stacei Anno-Jordan of Minooka, and Bret (Carol) Anno of Mundelein; five grandchildren, Bryce (Jessica) Jordan, Makayla Jordan, Taylor (Jacob) Johnson, Matthew Anno and Johnathan Anno; two great-grandchildren, Braiden and Arya; one sister, Joyce (Robert) Sherwood; a brother-in-law, John Drancik; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Todd Anno; her parents; and one sister, Janice Drancik.

Visitation for Cynthia Anno will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Interment will immediately follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -