Cynthia S. Anno
Cynthia Sue "Cyndi" Anno, age 73, of Marseilles, and formerly of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Monday, January 13, 2020 at home, with her husband and daughter by her side.
Cyndi was born August 23, 1946 in Monmouth, IL to George and Bernice (Kruse) Malik, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved camping and the outdoors, and also enjoyed crocheting which was a skill passed onto her from her mother which she in turn passed on to her daughter. She will also be remembered as an avid debater.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 52 years, Ted A. Anno of Marseilles; two children, Stacei Anno-Jordan of Minooka, and Bret (Carol) Anno of Mundelein; five grandchildren, Bryce (Jessica) Jordan, Makayla Jordan, Taylor (Jacob) Johnson, Matthew Anno and Johnathan Anno; two great-grandchildren, Braiden and Arya; one sister, Joyce (Robert) Sherwood; a brother-in-law, John Drancik; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Todd Anno; her parents; and one sister, Janice Drancik.
Visitation for Cynthia Anno will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Interment will immediately follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 15, 2020