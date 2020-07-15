1/1
Dale Butterfield
1925 - 2020
Dale Butterfield

Born: March 19, 1925; in Pana, IL

Died: July 13, 2020; in Kankakee, IL

Age 95 of Wilmington, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Riverside Senior Life Community in Kankakee.

Born March 19, 1925 in Pana, Illinois, Dale was a son of Norman and Stella Mae (Reber) Butterfield. He was raised and attended schools in Kankakee and Wilmington, and on August 25, 1945, Dale married Lenora Curry in Oak Park, Illinois. Together they made their home on Lendale Farm in Wesley Township, where Dale loved farming his land. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, and in addition to being a lifelong farmer, Dale took pleasure in Midget Car Races, drives through the country, cutting grass, and playing April Fools tricks on family and friends.

Survivors include two daughters, Diane Meers of Wilmington and Charlyn (Donald) Burrows of Scottsdale, Arizona; one granddaughter, Erin Meers (fiance' Gabe Battis) of Astoria, Oregon and nephews: Charles Butterfield and Tom Butterfield, both of Manteno.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; wife Lenora (2006) and one brother, Robert Butterfield.

Private family graveside services will be held in Oakridge - Glen Oaks Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois where Dale will be laid to rest with his late wife, Lenora.

A public celebration of Dale's life will be planned at a later date.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Dale's memory to a charity of the donor's choosing.

Family and friends are encouraged to sign the guest book, upload photographs or share Dale's memorial page online through social media by logging onto: www.BaskervilleFuneral.com/obituary/Dale-Butterfield

Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington. (815-476-2181)



Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
