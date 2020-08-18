Dale C. PesaventoBorn: August 15, 1947Died: August 16, 2020Age 73, late of Lockport passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Dale was a 1965 graduate of LTHS and a proud United States Vietnam Army Veteran. He retired in 2000 from the Illinois State Police as a Master Sergeant after 32 years of dedicated service. Member of Lockport Moose Lodge #1557.Preceded in death by his parents, Christ V. and Alice M. (Nee McElroy) Pesavento.Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Sandra M. (Nee Wedin) Pesavento; one daughter, Christina (Richard) Special; one adored granddaughter, Lyndsay Marie Special; two brothers, Gerald of Henderson Nevada and Jeffrey (fiancé DeeAnn Keener) of Lockport; one nephew, Keith (Maria) Pesavento and their children, Blake and Ava Pesavento. Numerous other cherished family members also survive.Per Dale's wishes cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.Arrangements under the care and direction of O'Neil Funeral Home 1105 E. 9th St. Lockport, IL., 60441