Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
Committal
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:30 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
Dale K. Harn Obituary
Dale K. Harn

Born: December 12, 1931

Died: February 23, 2020

Dale K. Harn, age 88, a resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away on February 23, 2020. He was born on December 12, 1931 in Chicago, IL.

Dale was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy Jean Harn, in 2008. He is survived by his loving children, Tracy (Eric) Gunnison, Dan (Sharon) Harn, Joe (Debbie) Harn and Jeni (Mike) Caroselli; and his cherished grandchildren, Lexi (Anthony), Peyton (Shawn), Conner, Parker, Evan Dale (after his grandfather), Nancy, Daley (his namesake) and Charlie.

Dale proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the United States Postal Service as a carrier with more than 40 years of faithful service. He was also a talented painter and artist. He always liked to dance and enjoy life to the fullest. Nancy & Dale were proud to have put 4 children through college while Dale worked 2 jobs at times. So far, 2 of the 8 next generation of Harns' have completed graduate school. Above all, his family was his pride and joy, and he lived every day for them.

Family and friends will gather together on Friday, March 6, at 2:30 PM at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL for final committal services. Military honors will be under the auspices of the United States Army. Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, IL was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 1, 2020
