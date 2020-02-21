|
DAMEN R. AMOS
Born: January 8, 1983
Died: February 5, 2020
Damen Rashaun Amos made his transition on February 5, 2020. He was born to Kathy Amos and Robert Jones on January 8, 1983 in Joliet, IL.
Damen loved to listen to music, write raps, and was very artistic. He dedicated his life to Christ at an early age under the leadership of the late Reverend Odell Thompson at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Joliet, IL.
Damen was preceded in death by his father, Robert Jones Jr.; his loving, maternal grandmother, Trollie Mae Amos (Wright); paternal grandparents, Daisy and Robert Jones Sr.; and his uncles, Gerald Lindsey and Jeffrey Lindsey.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Kathy Amos; maternal grandfather who raised him as his own, George Amos Sr. of Joliet, IL; four sisters, Jazmine Amos, Janay Amos, and Tiala Hughes (Antionette Norris), all of Joliet, IL; and Felicia Jones of Chicago, IL; one nephew, Eric Lanier Jr.; one niece, Zaniyah Portis; also he leaves behind to cherish his memories five aunts, Dorothy (Dwight) Stribling, Patricia Amos-Thigpen, Yolanda (Andrew McKinnon), Lisa Lindsey, and Monica Jones; a special great- aunt, Velma Waddell; uncles, Johnny Wright, George Jr. (Ruby) Amos, Leon Amos, Paul Amos, and Eddie Amos; special cousins, Trenell Mance, Shannon Thigpen, and Justin Waddell; and a host of cousins and friends. Â Memorial service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
